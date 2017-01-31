Beaufort man allegedly stole guns after prying open homea s door
A 26-year-old Beaufort man faces burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a Hermitage Road home and stole two guns Thursday morning, according to the Beaufort Police Department. William Youmans faces charges of first degree burglary and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, according to online Beaufort County court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC