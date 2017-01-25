Beaufort choir performs at inaugural festival
Beaufort High School choir director Jordan Plair and her students made it to Washington, D.C., last weekend to take part in the inauguration festivities. Photos by Jessicah Lawrence/Bluffton Today Beaufort High School choir director Jordan Plair leads her students in a song in preparation for their performance at the Presidential Inauguration Heritage Festival.
Read more at Bluffton Today.
