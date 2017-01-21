ACE director talks extension, new programs
Photos by Jessicah Lawrence/Bluffton Today This food truck will soon undergo a renovation by students at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence. The truck will be used by culinary students to showcase their cooking talents around the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC