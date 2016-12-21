While dog shootings are not common in Beaufort County, other abuse cases certainly are

Snuffy the dog is pictured at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. According to Noah's Arks web page, Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control found the one-year old schnauzer-mix along Robert Smalls Road in Beaufort. It was paralyzed and was later determined by the veterinary group that Snuffy was shot point blank with a pellet gun.

