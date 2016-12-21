While dog shootings are not common in Beaufort County, other abuse cases certainly are
Snuffy the dog is pictured at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. According to Noah's Arks web page, Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control found the one-year old schnauzer-mix along Robert Smalls Road in Beaufort. It was paralyzed and was later determined by the veterinary group that Snuffy was shot point blank with a pellet gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC