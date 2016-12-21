Visiting Beaufort? You might have mor...

Visiting Beaufort? You might have more options on where to lay your weary head

Families of new Marines, travelers seeking new destinations from the latest list of places to go , and visitors drawn to various festivals could soon have more places to stay in Beaufort. The most recent proposal is Tru by Hilton, a 98-room, 38,000 square-foot hotel at Parris Island Gateway and County Shed Road.

