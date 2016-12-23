Residents comment on Beaufort 'myster...

Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Island Packet

Beaufort area residents give their thoughts, on Dec. 21, 2016, on the unnamed manufacturing company Beaufort County is recruiting with $750,000. More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 1 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
News NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ... Nov '16 Ben 1
mizu japanese restaurant-- top 100 asian restau... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Edgar Newborn12 5
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC