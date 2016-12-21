Obamaa s permanent offshore drilling protection in Atlantic doesna t extend to SC
President Barack Obama permanently protected part of the Atlantic Ocean from offshore drilling on Tuesday, but the limited scope of the ban miffed longtime drilling opponents in South Carolina. Obama withdrew about 3.8 million acres of the Atlantic from the possibility of drilling - from offshore of New England to the Chesapeake Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|mizu japanese restaurant-- top 100 asian restau... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Edgar Newborn12
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC