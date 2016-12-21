New SC laws go into effect on New Yea...

New SC laws go into effect on New Yeara s Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Seven new laws passed by S.C. legislators last spring go into effect with the start of the new year. A look at how they will affect life in the Palmetto State: S.C. lawmakers passed a law meant to protect poor families who lack written property deeds from real estate speculators looking to buy up their land on the cheap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Fri Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
News NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ... Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC