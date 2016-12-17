New industry planned for Beaufort

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Bluffton Today

Using the code name "Project Eagle," the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and County Council announced last week a manufacturing company plans to invest $2.5 million at an existing building. A full announcement is expected to be made in early 2017 with hiring to commence shortly thereafter, according to a news release.

