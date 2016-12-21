Long Greyhound ride takes odd turn
Old terminal building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah is now one of the South's hottest restaurants, and just got nominated for the National Register of Historic Places. The Grey restaurant in the old Greyhound station in Savannah was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation in 2015.
