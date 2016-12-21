Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.
