For food trucks in the city of Beaufort, this orange decal is a big deal

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Island Packet

Pictured here on Dec. 19, 2016, in Beaufort, S.C., is the first City of Beaufort food truck permit, which was issued to "It's Only Fair" co-owners Amber Bryson and Pete Izzillo days earlier. The permit costs $200 annually and requires vendors to have a city business license in addition to state-required health and safety documentation.

