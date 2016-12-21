Brad Jayne to Receive the 'Behind-the-Scenes' Award at the Beaufort International Film Festival
Dec. 16, 2016 - PRLog -- Filmmaker Brad Jayne will be honored at the 11th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival taking place February 15-19, 2017 in Beaufort, SC. He will be presented with the festival's prestigious "Behind the Scenes" Award.
