Beaufort County leaders look to future, see potential for $40M in facilities improvements

In the wake of the costly Hurricane Matthew cleanup and a failed sales tax referendum that would have raised $120 million for infrastructure improvements, Beaufort County leaders are stepping up long-term budget planning efforts and have begun identifying critical public projects to tackle over the next three to five years. The projects - which could total more than $40 million - run the gamut from building more housing for locals with special needs to providing recreational boaters with better access to the county's waterways.

