Beaufort considers home artisan occup...

Beaufort considers home artisan occupation for Northwest Quadrant

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

In an effort to give artists more opportunities to showcase their work in the Northwest Quadrant neighborhood, Beaufort City Council is considering the allowance of a home artisan occupation. Some people who live in the neighborhood oppose the idea and the planning commission has recommended that council deny the amendment to the unified development ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 1 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
News NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ... Nov '16 Ben 1
mizu japanese restaurant-- top 100 asian restau... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Edgar Newborn12 5
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC