Beaufort considers home artisan occupation for Northwest Quadrant
In an effort to give artists more opportunities to showcase their work in the Northwest Quadrant neighborhood, Beaufort City Council is considering the allowance of a home artisan occupation. Some people who live in the neighborhood oppose the idea and the planning commission has recommended that council deny the amendment to the unified development ordinance.
