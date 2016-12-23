ACE agreement a relief for many

ACE agreement a relief for many

Friday Dec 23

The Beaufort and Jasper county school boards' agreement to continue operating their jointly-owned vocational school in Okatie is a good thing for Lowcountry students and families. Next up is articulating a long-term vision for the Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence.

