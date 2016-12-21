$5,000 reward offered in Okatie for gunman who shot, paralyzed year-old dog

A one-year-old Schnauzer mix was left largely paralyzed after he was shot in the spine with a pellet gun and a $5,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Noah's Arks Rescue is caring for the pup they're calling Snuffy who was found as a stray on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort with a pellet in his spinal cord, according to the rescue's website .

