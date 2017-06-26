The enduring power of false memories

The enduring power of false memories

Monday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events There's a mind-bending story by Rachel Aviv in the New Yorker about false memory and the "Beatrix Six," a group of six people wrongly convicted for a 1985 rape and murder in Beatrice, Neb. They were convicted based on false confessions from five of the six people, and by dubious forensic testimony from the now-discredited police chemist Joyce Gilchrist.

