Chinese investment bolsters Nebraska ...

Chinese investment bolsters Nebraska town

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: China Daily

From left: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Worldlawn Inc President Hardy Shao , Beatrice, Nebraska, Mayor Stan Wirth and Worldlawn General Manager Dan Overfield participate in a ceremony at the company's expanded production facility in Beatrice on Friday. PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY For Hardy Shao, the president of Worldlawn Power Equipment Inc, it has been quite a journey the last six years as he and his employees have rescued a commercial lawn equipment manufacturer and saved jobs in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) Mon Likoali 17
consigner at plymouth auction Feb '17 Linda 2
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR (Nov '16) Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Non media 1
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
Dead beat dad (Nov '15) Nov '15 Harris2015 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC