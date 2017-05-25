Nebraska cemetery visitors remember d...

Nebraska cemetery visitors remember developmentally disabled

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: News Times

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, a man stands in Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, Neb. For about 20 years, staff and residents from the state center for developmentally disabled people have been visiting the nearby Beatrice cemetery to ensure that no one who'd lived and died at the center goes unremembered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) May 3 Passerby 12
consigner at plymouth auction Feb '17 Linda 2
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR (Nov '16) Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Non media 1
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
Dead beat dad (Nov '15) Nov '15 Harris2015 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC