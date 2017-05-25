Nebraska cemetery visitors remember developmentally disabled
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, a man stands in Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, Neb. For about 20 years, staff and residents from the state center for developmentally disabled people have been visiting the nearby Beatrice cemetery to ensure that no one who'd lived and died at the center goes unremembered.
