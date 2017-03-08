Restitution sought for wrongfully incarcerated, such as Beatrice 6
Financial restitution would be available for people who serve prison time despite their innocence under a bill heard Thursday, March 9 by the judiciary committee of the Nebraska legislature. LB 656, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Roy Baker, would allow an innocent individual wrongfully incarcerated for a felony offense to seek benefits under the Nebraska Claims for Wrongful Conviction and Imprisonment Act.
