Arrested for Warrants on Sexual Assault
Anthony A. Stautner, age 28, and Kelsie L. Stautner, age 21, both of Barneston, Nebraska were arrested at the Gage County Sheriff's Office in Beatrice on 03-30-2017 on warrants issued in relation to a reported case of sexual assault and procuring alcohol for a minor, that occurred March 3-4, 2017 in Wymore and Barneston, Nebraska. The warrant for Anthony Stautner was for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Third Degree Sexual Assault without Consent, Procuring Alcohol for a Minor, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.
