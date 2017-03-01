Across the Region: County faces bankr...

Across the Region: County faces bankruptcy after jury awards $30M

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

It started with a murder, was followed by a botched trial and has ended with a small Nebraska county facing a $30 million judgment it can't possibly pay. Now the farmers and small town residents of Gage County find themselves on the brink of a rare public bankruptcy, and wondering about possibly selling off the county's road equipment, public buildings and few other assets to pay down the debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
consigner at plymouth auction Feb 7 Linda 2
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Looking for dead ... 7
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
Dead beat dad (Nov '15) Nov '15 Harris2015 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC