County may have to sell public buildi...

County may have to sell public buildings to pay victims of a botched murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

In this photo from Feb. 2, 2017, a city block is seen in downtown Beatrice, in Gage County, Neb. When six people went to prison for the 1985 rape and murder of a 68-year-old Nebraska woman, county officials figured they had put the gruesome high-profile case behind them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
consigner at plymouth auction Feb 7 Linda 2
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Looking for dead ... 7
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
News Transgender inmates turn to courts in quest for... (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC