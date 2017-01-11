Cather film to kick off '150' celebra...

Cather film to kick off '150' celebration at Homestead Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

To honor her, Willa Cather: The Road is All will be shown at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14-15 at the Homestead Education Center near Beatrice. The Nebraska 150 Film Festival will take place each weekend in January, February, and the first weekend of March at 2 p.m. in the Homestead National Monument of America Education Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Looking for dead ... 7
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
News Transgender inmates turn to courts in quest for... (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
Dead beat dad (Nov '15) Nov '15 Harris2015 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,530 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC