Cather film to kick off '150' celebration at Homestead Park

To honor her, Willa Cather: The Road is All will be shown at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14-15 at the Homestead Education Center near Beatrice. The Nebraska 150 Film Festival will take place each weekend in January, February, and the first weekend of March at 2 p.m. in the Homestead National Monument of America Education Center.

