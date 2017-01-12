OSHA to investigate Beatrice plant after man dies
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation after receiving a report that one worker has died following an incident at NEAPCO in Beatrice, Nebr. Preliminary information indicates that the incident occurred while workers were mixing cleaning chemicals at the facility.
