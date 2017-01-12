OSHA to investigate Beatrice plant af...

OSHA to investigate Beatrice plant after man dies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KLKN

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation after receiving a report that one worker has died following an incident at NEAPCO in Beatrice, Nebr. Preliminary information indicates that the incident occurred while workers were mixing cleaning chemicals at the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Looking for dead ... 7
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
News Transgender inmates turn to courts in quest for... (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
Dead beat dad (Nov '15) Nov '15 Harris2015 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC