Beatrice school eyes drug testing for...

Beatrice school eyes drug testing for students in activities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that school officials presented their research on the matter to the Beatrice Public Schools board on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beatrice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for MARGO (CORY) TAYLOR Nov '16 DAVID SWANSON 3
Is Virginia as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
Looking for dead beat dad- Eric M Shults, Behav... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Looking for dead ... 7
Justin Adams (Jan '11) Jul '16 Bronzebabe 24
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) May '16 The Walrus was Paul 52
News Transgender inmates turn to courts in quest for... (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
Dead beat dad (Nov '15) Nov '15 Harris2015 1
See all Beatrice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beatrice Forum Now

Beatrice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beatrice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beatrice, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC