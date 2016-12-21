Appeals court delays collection of Beatrice Six judgment
A federal appeals court has stalled efforts by six people wrongfully convicted in a 1985 murder in Beatrice, Nebraska, to collect the millions of dollars they won in a lawsuit against Gage County and two law enforcement officials. On Monday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the county's request to delay collection by the Beatrice Six until the county's appeal is decided.
