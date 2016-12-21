Gage County to challenge insurance co...

Gage County to challenge insurance coverage for $28M lawsuit

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Gage County will challenge its insurers' decision not to cover it for a $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people who were wrongfully convicted of murder.

