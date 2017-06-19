RPPD Accepts Donation Of Four AR-15 Rifles
The Roselle Park Police Department accepted a donation of four AR-15 rifles from Arthur Mastapeter of Mastapeter Funeral Home in Roselle Park, and Anthony Mastapeter of Mastapeter Funeral home in Bayville, New Jersey. "The police department is very grateful for this generous donation," said Police Chief Paul W. Morrison, "The rifles will be utilized by the Roselle Park Police Department Honor Guard.
