RPPD Accepts Donation Of Four AR-15 R...

RPPD Accepts Donation Of Four AR-15 Rifles

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Roselle Park News

The Roselle Park Police Department accepted a donation of four AR-15 rifles from Arthur Mastapeter of Mastapeter Funeral Home in Roselle Park, and Anthony Mastapeter of Mastapeter Funeral home in Bayville, New Jersey. "The police department is very grateful for this generous donation," said Police Chief Paul W. Morrison, "The rifles will be utilized by the Roselle Park Police Department Honor Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roselle Park News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lois Piazza, 95, of Ocean Gate (Jul '08) Jun 21 jessie 2
News Jersey Shore towns geared up to take on post-pr... Jun 6 mallory 1
Developments in Bayville, N.J. (Nov '08) Jun 5 Francine 26
Mill Street Swimming Hole May 29 Maggie 1
Does Anyone Know Marilyn Manfrini of the Bayvi... (Mar '08) May '17 Marilynmanfrini 6
Review: Eastern Dental Of Lacey - Andrew K Dubm... (Apr '11) May '17 Lusnne244 34
burglary in holiday city!!! (Apr '09) Dec '16 Tom f holiday city 11
See all Bayville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayville Forum Now

Bayville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bayville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,515 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC