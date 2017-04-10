Arrest made in attack on McDonald's e...

Arrest made in attack on McDonald's employees in Bayville

An arrest has been made in the alleged assault and stabbing of two McDonald's employees in Bayville, police said Wednesday. Police said two men drove up to the drive-thru, ordered food and then began to bang on the window because they said their order was incorrect.

Bayville, NJ

