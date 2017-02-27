Traffic stop leads to seizure of 140 ...

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 140 heroin bags, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

MANCHESTER - A 39-year-old Ocean County man was charged with multiple offenses Friday after police officers found 140 bags of heroin in his possession during a traffic stop, authorities said. Kenneth Cooper, 39, of Bayville, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord in the Summit Park section of Manchester Township when members of the police department's Narcotics Enforcement Team observed him engaging in suspicious activity, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Eastern Dental Of Lacey - Andrew K Dubm... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Horrible 31
burglary in holiday city!!! (Apr '09) Dec '16 Tom f holiday city 11
News Explosive device goes off in Seaside along rout... Sep '16 Jane Goodall 1
News Ocean Gate brothers charged with assault in bea... (May '12) Aug '16 Juan 6
Beacwood fireworks fundraiser (Aug '16) Aug '16 Nancy 1
trademark dance academy! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Cdw219 2
Developments in Bayville, N.J. (Nov '08) Jul '16 Kelly 1 25
See all Bayville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayville Forum Now

Bayville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bayville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC