Traffic stop leads to seizure of 140 heroin bags, cops say
MANCHESTER - A 39-year-old Ocean County man was charged with multiple offenses Friday after police officers found 140 bags of heroin in his possession during a traffic stop, authorities said. Kenneth Cooper, 39, of Bayville, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord in the Summit Park section of Manchester Township when members of the police department's Narcotics Enforcement Team observed him engaging in suspicious activity, police said.
