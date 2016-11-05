6 arrested in bi-county drug bust, co...

6 arrested in bi-county drug bust, cops say

Nov 5, 2016 Read more: NJ.com

From left, Luis Quintana of Jersey City, Derek Simone of Jersey City and Travis Hill of Bayville were among six people charged with drug distribution ) TOMS RIVER - In a bi-county drug bust, authorities have arrested six people they say were distributing heroin and cocaine in Ocean County From the investigation in Ocean and Hudson counties, detectives identified Luis Quintana, 38, of Jersey City, and Derek Simone, 32, of Lacey Township, as the two men who stored the illicit drugs and distributed them from their respective homes, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella made the announcement Friday, the day after the arrests.

