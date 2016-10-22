Their daughter's lungs saved his life: Recipient meets late donor's parents
For the first time, he was meeting the parents of the woman whose lungs draw his breath . Her death, a tragedy for one family, had provided a miracle for another: the organ transplant Mania so needed.
