Heavy snow is threatening the floatin...

Heavy snow is threatening the floating homes on Lake Pend Oreille.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

There's been a sound permeating Bayview in the last few days it's an alarm that warns people a home is starting to sink. He's a contractor and has been hired to look after just a few of the floating homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 562
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 35
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
See all Bayview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayview Forum Now

Bayview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bayview, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC