Heavy snow is threatening the floating homes on Lake Pend Oreille.
There's been a sound permeating Bayview in the last few days it's an alarm that warns people a home is starting to sink. He's a contractor and has been hired to look after just a few of the floating homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bayview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|562
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bayview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC