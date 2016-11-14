Bayview hammer attack on Discovery Channel
Larry Cragun burst into his Bayview neighbor's mobile home in December 2010, shouted a profanity and proceeded to bludgeon a family of four with a hammer. The attack resulted in the death of 43-year-old Patricia Heath, a tragedy which still resonates with residents in the little town on the edge of Lake Pend Oreille.
