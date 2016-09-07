Tragedy strikes Bayview
Yesterday, a tragic car wreck took the life of Adilnn, daughter of Brittney Bullock who works with her sister, Amber Graves, at the Floating Patio in Bayview. There is nothing we can do to bring her back, but for a time, both employees of the Patio are going to have their incomes affected.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
