News 43 mins ago 9:20 p.m.Search for missing 13-year-old girl from Baytown
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kasandra Henry was last seen in the 4300 block of Plumeria Avenue on June 27 around noon. Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 90 pounds.
