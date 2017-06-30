News 43 mins ago 9:20 p.m.Search for missing 13-year-old girl from Baytown

News 43 mins ago 9:20 p.m.Search for ...

Search for missing 13-year-old girl from Baytown

Monday Jul 3

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kasandra Henry was last seen in the 4300 block of Plumeria Avenue on June 27 around noon. Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 90 pounds.

