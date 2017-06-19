JSW Modernizing Baytown Plant

JSW Modernizing Baytown Plant

Plate and pipe producer JSW Steel will revamp its Baytown, Texas, operation to create what President and CEO John Hritz calls "the plate mill of the future." The company also plans to construct a separate hot mill in conjunction with the modernization of the plate mill.

