JSW Modernizing Baytown Plant
Plate and pipe producer JSW Steel will revamp its Baytown, Texas, operation to create what President and CEO John Hritz calls "the plate mill of the future." The company also plans to construct a separate hot mill in conjunction with the modernization of the plate mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job (Dec '16)
|2 min
|Good farts inform...
|253
|Move to Deer Park?
|1 hr
|Bambi Farts
|10
|Democrats Keep Losing
|6 hr
|Runny farts
|2
|The Wheelhouse, Inc (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Wash your farts
|73
|Juneteeh Celebration
|Tue
|Rouge farter
|20
|Hey Trump Chumps....Did you buy this?
|Jun 17
|Farts guy
|39
|Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony
|Jun 17
|Fart deposit
|12
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC