Baytown man honors 7 fallen soldiers with portrait
Ken Pridgeon has painted hundreds of portraits of fallen service members from Texas. Gunner's mate second class Noe Hernandez was one of the victims on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald and was from Weslaco in south Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turd breath commie trolls
|58 min
|you hate the truth
|23
|La Car Porte Review -
|1 hr
|you hate the truth
|5
|Roy V
|1 hr
|Sophie the farter
|4
|List of Obama's sealed and unreleased records (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|His good farts
|125
|CNN Producer Admits Russia Stories on Trump Are...
|6 hr
|His good farts
|16
|Job (Dec '16)
|Jul 1
|Fart vote
|295
|BEWARE of Stores using Certegy Check Approval l... (Mar '10)
|Jun 29
|Fart repeated
|32
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC