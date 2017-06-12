Aide to ex-U.S. Rep. Stockman returns...

Aide to ex-U.S. Rep. Stockman returns from abroad to face conspiracy charges

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Illustration by Ken Ellis shows businesses and entities linked ex-Congressman Steve Stockman and his former aides, Jason Posey and Thomas Dodd. Dodd pleaded guilty in 2017 to two related criminal charges; charges are pending against Stockman and Posey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey whiney liberals, Trump cutting $193m from w... 25 min Fart logistics 14
Move to Deer Park? 29 min Fart logistics 4
Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys 11 hr Fart air moisture 22
Juneteeh Celebration 12 hr Moist fart air 15
Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony 12 hr Moist fart air 7
Did anyone actuallt see or hear first hand account 12 hr Moist fart air 5
is there such a thing as wrongful parking!? (Dec '16) Wed DPTEX 3
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC