Wharton promotes OC to AD/head football coach 3 minutes ago Wharton...

Wharton offensive coordinator Chad Butler was promoted to the position by the Wharton school district board of trustees on Tuesday night. Butler will replace Tim Finn, who resigned earlier this month to become the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Baytown Goose Creek.

