Texas officer accused of offering to dismiss woman's traffic tickets...
An officer with the Baytown Police Department near Houston is under investigation after he was accused of offering to dismiss two traffic tickets for an 18-year-old driver if she sent him nude photos. Officer Michael Coppock, 33, allegedly told the woman that he would change two traffic tickets for speeding and an expired registration to warnings in exchange for pictures, according to affidavits obtained by KHOU-TV .
