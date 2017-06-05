Texas cop in possible nude photo ticket-fixing case
BAYTOWN, Texas A veteran Texas cop is the subject of criminal and internal police investigations for allegedly offering to convert an 18-year-old's two traffic tickets to warnings in exchange for naked pictures of the woman, reports CBS affiliate KHOU . Officer Michael Coppock ticketed the driver for speeding and having an expired registration, according to affidavits obtained by the station.
