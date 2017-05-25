Retail Wrap: Mixed-use development he...

Retail Wrap: Mixed-use development headed for Baytown

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Houston Chronicle

KM Realty has purchased 146 acres known as the Fitzgerald tract at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Texas 146. The land has long been targeted as a potential development site, according to KM Realty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Baytown, TX

