Retail Wrap: Mixed-use development headed for Baytown
KM Realty has purchased 146 acres known as the Fitzgerald tract at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Texas 146. The land has long been targeted as a potential development site, according to KM Realty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Trump Chumps....Did you buy this?
|42 min
|Defiant1
|14
|Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy?
|20 hr
|Farts now
|27
|Deer Park homebound meals program
|Tue
|Herhiney farts
|11
|Hey whiney liberals, Trump cutting $193m from w...
|Tue
|Herhiney farts
|9
|What's the deal on Gilliys are they going to bu...
|May 20
|Wendy farts
|2
|BEWARE of Stores using Certegy Check Approval l... (Mar '10)
|May 20
|Wendy farts
|23
|Job
|May 18
|Stinky poo fart
|222
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC