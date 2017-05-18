Redeveloping San Jacinto Mall proves ...

Redeveloping San Jacinto Mall proves to be a puzzle

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Houston Chronicle

San Jacinto Mall is currently under redevelopment, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Baytown. A developer is waiting for final approval from the remaining large department stores at the mall to agree to their plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Trump Chumps....Did you buy this? 4 hr Elaine 7
Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy? 4 hr Elaine 18
What's the deal on Gilliys are they going to bu... 18 hr Wendy farts 2
BEWARE of Stores using Certegy Check Approval l... (Mar '10) 18 hr Wendy farts 23
Job Thu Stinky poo fart 222
New Evidence About the Murder of Seth Richards Thu Stinky poo fart 3
Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t... Thu Stinky poo fart 10
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC