Officials: Officers subjected animals to needless suffering
The Harris County district attorney's office said in a statement Thursday that the officers worked at the Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center and did not follow state law by first sedating the dogs before putting them down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job
|2 min
|Big bad john
|205
|Trump fires FBI director Comey!
|2 hr
|Defiant1
|12
|Teen in deadly Baytown wreck charged with murder (Aug '07)
|Tue
|no time for that
|552
|Jerry Mouton & John Moon both endorsed by Conse...
|May 7
|RestPhart
|20
|Anything about la porte on here?
|May 6
|josh
|3
|Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t...
|May 6
|red dawn
|7
|White House Correspondents Association Dinner.....
|May 6
|red dawn
|7
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC