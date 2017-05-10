Officials: Officers subjected animals...

Officials: Officers subjected animals to needless suffering

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Harris County district attorney's office said in a statement Thursday that the officers worked at the Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center and did not follow state law by first sedating the dogs before putting them down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job 2 min Big bad john 205
Trump fires FBI director Comey! 2 hr Defiant1 12
News Teen in deadly Baytown wreck charged with murder (Aug '07) Tue no time for that 552
Jerry Mouton & John Moon both endorsed by Conse... May 7 RestPhart 20
Anything about la porte on here? May 6 josh 3
Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t... May 6 red dawn 7
White House Correspondents Association Dinner..... May 6 red dawn 7
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC