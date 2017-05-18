Crime 47 mins ago 12:08 p.m.3 Baytown workers accused of improperly euthanizing dogs

Three Baytown animal control officers are accused of subjecting animals to pain and anguish while improperly euthanizing them, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Tod Brooks, 53; Veronica Jimenez, 33 and Christopher Nightingale, 27 are each charged with improper euthanasia of animals for incidents involving dogs in May, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.