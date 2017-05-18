Crime 47 mins ago 12:08 p.m.3 Baytown...

Crime 47 mins ago 12:08 p.m.3 Baytown workers accused of improperly euthanizing dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KBMT

Three Baytown animal control officers are accused of subjecting animals to pain and anguish while improperly euthanizing them, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Tod Brooks, 53; Veronica Jimenez, 33 and Christopher Nightingale, 27 are each charged with improper euthanasia of animals for incidents involving dogs in May, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy? 2 hr Texan 2
Job 17 hr Stinky poo fart 222
New Evidence About the Murder of Seth Richards 17 hr Stinky poo fart 3
Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t... 17 hr Stinky poo fart 10
Trump fires FBI director Comey! 17 hr Stinky poo fart 17
Anything about la porte on here? 17 hr Stinky poo fart 4
News Texas Man, 37, Charged In 2002 Double Slaying (Oct '14) 17 hr Stinky poo fart 16
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC