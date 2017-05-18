Crime 47 mins ago 12:08 p.m.3 Baytown workers accused of improperly euthanizing dogs
Three Baytown animal control officers are accused of subjecting animals to pain and anguish while improperly euthanizing them, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Tod Brooks, 53; Veronica Jimenez, 33 and Christopher Nightingale, 27 are each charged with improper euthanasia of animals for incidents involving dogs in May, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy?
|2 hr
|Texan
|2
|Job
|17 hr
|Stinky poo fart
|222
|New Evidence About the Murder of Seth Richards
|17 hr
|Stinky poo fart
|3
|Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t...
|17 hr
|Stinky poo fart
|10
|Trump fires FBI director Comey!
|17 hr
|Stinky poo fart
|17
|Anything about la porte on here?
|17 hr
|Stinky poo fart
|4
|Texas Man, 37, Charged In 2002 Double Slaying (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Stinky poo fart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC