Baytown shooting leaves one man dead, a woman wounded and one man in custody
A quarrel over stolen money and a borrowed car sparked a double-shooting at a Baytown apartment early Friday that left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital. Police arrested Derrick Bernard , 32, early Friday in connection with the slaying of 38-year-old Lloyd Trim and the wounding of Trim's girlfriend, Jasmine Gonzales , 20. About 5 a.m., Baytown officers were sent to investigate a shooting at The Bridge at Shady Hill apartments, 3400 Shady Hill Drive.
