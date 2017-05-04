Baytown shooting leaves one man dead,...

Baytown shooting leaves one man dead, a woman wounded and one man in custody

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Chron

A quarrel over stolen money and a borrowed car sparked a double-shooting at a Baytown apartment early Friday that left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital. Police arrested Derrick Bernard , 32, early Friday in connection with the slaying of 38-year-old Lloyd Trim and the wounding of Trim's girlfriend, Jasmine Gonzales , 20. About 5 a.m., Baytown officers were sent to investigate a shooting at The Bridge at Shady Hill apartments, 3400 Shady Hill Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job 18 hr Truth is might 192
News Texas Man, 37, Charged In 2002 Double Slaying (Oct '14) Thu Lol 15
POLL--- is OBSERVER ---POO ???? Thu red dawn 12
Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t... Thu Defiant1 5
Hey Babin...go ahead and vote to repeal Obamacare Thu josh 5
say goodbye to boys and girls harbor (Jan '13) May 3 Lomaxx 98
Fox Felonies....Your Trusted News Source. May 2 red dawn 15
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at May 05 at 1:22PM CDT

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC