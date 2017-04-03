Things to know about Clint Greenwood, the officer shot and killed in Baytown
Clint Greenwood, assistant chief deputy with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, was shot and killed on Monday when arriving to work. Clint Greenwood, assistant chief deputy with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, was shot and killed on Monday when arriving to work.
